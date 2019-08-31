Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Picks up fourth win
Agrazal (4-3) earned the win against the Rockies on Friday, allowing three runs on nine hits with a pair of strikeouts across five innings.
After serving up a leadoff home run to Trevor Story, Agrazal looked like he was headed for danger at hitter-friendly Coors Field, but luckily the rookie right-hander recovered quickly. Better yet, he didn't issue any free passes and notched his own RBI sacrifice fly en route to his fourth win of the season. Agrazal was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis last week in replacement of Chris Archer (shoulder). Across 11 appearances, he owns a forgettable 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB, although his next scheduled start against Miami on Thursday has some favorable potential.
