Agrazal did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's win over the Giants, lasting just four innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.

Aside from a short 64-pitch outing, the right-hander tossed a shutout game until the fifth inning, when Jaylin Davis broke it up with an RBI single. Corban Joseph then reached on a throwing error by Kevin Newman, allowing a run to score in the process. Joseph would be Agrazal's final batter of the night. The 24-year-old, who now owns a 4.91 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 13 appearances, will look for more depth when he takes on Seattle during his next start.