Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Recalled ahead of start
Agrazal was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Astros, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Agrazal made a four-inning spot start in mid-June against the Marlins, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two. His second start will come against a much tougher opponent in the Astros. In 13 appearances with Indianapolis, Agrazal owns a 3.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 62:11 K:BB in 79 innings. Jason Martin was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...