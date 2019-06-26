Agrazal was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Astros, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Agrazal made a four-inning spot start in mid-June against the Marlins, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two. His second start will come against a much tougher opponent in the Astros. In 13 appearances with Indianapolis, Agrazal owns a 3.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 62:11 K:BB in 79 innings. Jason Martin was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.