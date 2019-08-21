Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Recalled from Triple-A
Agrazal was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Chris Archer (shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, so it's possible Agrazal will rejoin the big-league rotation. However, he has given up eight runs in nine innings over two starts since getting sent to Triple-A in early-August, and if they intended for him to take Archer's rotation spot, they likely would have called up a reliever for a few days before turning to Agrazal, whose normal pitching schedule would have him pitching Wednesday.
