Agrazal was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Chris Archer (shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, so it's possible Agrazal will rejoin the big-league rotation. However, he has given up eight runs in nine innings over two starts since getting sent to Triple-A in early-August, and if they intended for him to take Archer's rotation spot, they likely would have called up a reliever for a few days before turning to Agrazal, whose normal pitching schedule would have him pitching Wednesday.

