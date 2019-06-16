Agrazal was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Agrazal pitched well in Saturday's spot start but makes his way back to Indianapolis since the Pirates have three off days in the next nine days and also have Trevor Williams (side) and Jordan Lyles (hamstring) set to return from the injured list. The 24-year-old has a 3.10 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB through 49.1 innings at Triple-A this season.

