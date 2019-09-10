Agrazal will start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 24-year-old will take the mound Wednesday as previously scheduled starter Joe Musgrove (foot) receives an additional day of rest. Agrazal has a 4.94 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB through 58.1 innings (11 starts) this season.

