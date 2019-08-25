Agrazal will serve as the Pirates' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Reds.

As expected, Agrazal will enter the rotation as a replacement for Chris Archer (shoulder), who landed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the week. Agrazal was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday and tossed two scoreless innings against the Nationals that same day, so he'll be returning to the hill on three days' rest. Because Agrazal only tossed 23 pitches in that outing, however, he shouldn't face any significant restrictions as he steps back into the rotation for his first start with Pittsburgh since Aug. 5.