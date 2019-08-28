Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Sticking in rotation
Agrazal is scheduled to make his next start Friday versus the Rockies in Colorado, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Agrazal was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and entered the rotation Aug. 25 as a replacement for the injured Chris Archer (shoulder). The rookie right-hander allowed nine baserunners in five innings, but he was able to limit the damage to four runs en route to earning a win over the Reds. He'll likely get at least a couple more turns through the rotation with Archer unlikely to be available until at least mid-September, but Agrazal won't make for an advisable streaming option while heading to the majors' least forgiving environment for pitchers in his upcoming start.
