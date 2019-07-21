Agrazal gave up on run on three hits and two walks while striking out five through six innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Sunday.

Agrazal allowed a run to score in the fourth inning but otherwise limited the Phillies to no runs through his other five innings. The 24-year-old has stellar results in his first five starts with a 2.25 ERA, but a 12:10 K:BB and 6.15 xFIP foreshadow potential regression. Agrazal will make his next start Friday against the Mets at Citi Field.