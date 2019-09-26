Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Strikes out five in six innings
Agrazal allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old continued his strikeout success in this outing and only yielded two runs or less in six frames for the first time since July 21, but the Pirates bullpen gave up his one-run lead after he left. Agrazal struck out 11 hitters in his last 11 innings to end the season. He will finish the year 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 73.1 innings this season.
