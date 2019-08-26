Agrazal (3-3) allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Reds on Sunday.

After giving up three runs in the first, it looked like Agrazal was headed for another short outing, but he pulled it together and yielded just one more run over the next four innings while the Pirates offense exploded for nine runs on the afternoon. While it wasn't a great stat line overall, Agrazal did match his season best five strikeouts in the win, which was his first during the second half. He owns a 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 49 innings this season. Agrazal will likely be back on the hill Friday at the Rockies.