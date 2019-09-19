Agrazal (4-5) gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six in five innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He took the loss.

He has been consistently mediocre of late -- his last quality start in the majors came on July 21 and he has failed to complete five innings in each of his last three appearances. His final start of the season figures to come next Wednesday against the Cubs if he remains in the rotation.