Agrazal will start Sunday against Philadelphia, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Agrazal will have his start bumped up with Trevor Williams being skipped due to an illness. Agrazal has managed strong results this season, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 22 innings. However, his 7:8 K:BB indicates trouble may be on the horizon.

