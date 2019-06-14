Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Will start Saturday
Agrazal will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Saturday against the Marlins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The 24-year-old will be making his MLB debut. He passed through waivers unclaimed in the offseason but has a strong 3.27 ERA through 12 starts this season across the two highest levels of the minors, pairing a decent 20.2 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 3.5 percent walk rate.
