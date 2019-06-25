Agrazal will be called up to start Wednesday against the Astros, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Agrazal made a four-inning spot start in mid-June against the Marlins, allowing three runs. He'll face a much tougher opponent in his second career start. It's not clear if he'll have the chance to stick around longer than one start this time around should he pitch well.

More News
Our Latest Stories