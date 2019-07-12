Agrazal is lined up to start the Pirates' fifth game of the second half Tuesday in St. Louis, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Agrazal has made three starts with the big club this season, posting a 2.81 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while striking out only seven batters over 16 frames. His inclusion in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break implies that the Pirates don't expect lefty Steven Brault (shoulder) to return from the 10-day injured list when a fifth starter is first needed. Despite his solid results to date in terms of run prevention, Agrazal's meager strikeout rate doesn't make him particularly exciting for fantasy purposes.