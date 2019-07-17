Agrazal allowed one run on five hits with three walk and zero strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is absolutely terrible at racking up strikeouts. He has just seven in 22 frames, and despite decent control, he actually has more walks (eight) than punchouts. But the rest of his numbers are pretty strong. Agrazal is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and .256 batting average against across four major league starts. He will face the Cardinals again at home in his next start Monday.