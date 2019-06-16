Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Yields three runs in four innings
Agrazal allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Saturday.
The 24-year-old pitched better than his line indicated. The Pirates made three gaffes in the infield during the fourth inning, and only one was recorded as an error. Without those mistakes, Agrazal could have escaped without allowing a single run. What's worse, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle yanked Agrazal after that frame despite the fact he threw just 59 pitches. The Pirates bullpen then took the loss. Despite this encouraging outing, it may be while before Agrazal gets another chance to start because the Pirates are expecting Trevor Williams (side) and Jordan Lyles (hamstring) to return from injuries next week.
