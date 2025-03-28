Bednar (0-1) was credited with the loss in Thursday's contest against the Marlins after he allowed one earned run off two hits and one walk while failing to record an out.

Bednar was called out of the bullpen in the ninth frame with the game tied at four in Thursday's Opening Day game. His 97 mph fastball on a 2-2 count was driven to right field by Nick Fortes for a triple, and after intentionally walking Xavier Edwards, Bednar gave up the game-winning RBI single to Kyle Stowers. Bednar logged 26 pitches (12 strikes) on Thursday, which will impact his availability out of the bullpen over the Pirates' next two games.