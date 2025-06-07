Bednar (1-4) picked up the win Friday, striking out the side in the ninth inning of a 5-4 victory over the Phillies.

With the score tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth, Bednar carved up the Phillies' 8-9-1 hitters on 14 pitches (10 strikes), including an impressive three-pitch whiff of the red-hot Trea Turner to end the frame. The Bucs then pushed a run home to walk it off and get their closer his first win of the year. The right-hander appears to be back in top form and rewarding the organization's faith in him after a rough 2024 and early-season demotion in 2025 -- since rejoining the big-league roster in mid-April, Bednar has a 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 29:3 K:BB through 19.2 innings while converting all six of his save chances.