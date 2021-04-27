Bednar has registered a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 8:3 KK:B in 7.2 innings.
He's kept opponents scoreless in nine of 10 outings, picking up a pair of holds. The righty's throwing hard (96.7 mph) and often (60.3 percent). Pittsburgh has developed a pecking order that typically features Kyle Crick in the eighth inning and Richard Rodriguez in the ninth, but Bednar is showing that his spring training effectiveness was no fluke. Should the team trade Crick or Rodriguez, the 26-year-old figures to get a late-inning look. He did pitch the ninth inning of Sunday's win in Minnesota in a four-run game.
