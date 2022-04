Bednar allowed two hits and a walk in a shutout inning Sunday, striking out three and earning a save over the Cubs.

Bednar allowed back-to-back doubles to Rafael Ortega and Seiya Suzuki before intentionally walking Ian Happ to load the bases in the ninth inning. Frank Schwindel would become his third strikeout victim of the inning as Bednar finished off the 4-3 win. The 27-year-old Pittsburgh native has yet to allow a run through eight innings this season while posting a 12:2 K:BB.