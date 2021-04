Bednar pitched a scoreless inning in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Thursday. He struck out two without allowing a hit or walk en route to his first hold.

The righty appeared in the seventh inning of a 5-2 lead, ahead of Chris Stratton (eighth inning) and Rich Rodriguez (ninth inning) with Kyle Crick (personal) away from the team. Bednar's fine outing represents a carryover from his impressive spring and while he didn't close out Thursday's game, he's definitely got closer stuff.