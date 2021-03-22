Bednar has yet to allow an earned run in seven spring innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out 13, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The 26-year-old, acquired in the Joe Musgrove trade, has seen a tick up in his fastball velocity and hit 99 mph in his last outing. He could move into a high leverage situation if he continues to execute at his current level, but the team has several other relievers out of options. As a result, it's possible that Bednar could be optioned to Triple-A at the beginning of 2021, even though he's throwing as well as anyone in the bullpen.