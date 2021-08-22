Bednar notched his first career save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals, striking out one and working around a base hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Save opportunities haven't been plentiful this season for the 44-79 Pirates, and the team's closer situation became even murkier when Richard Rodriguez was dealt to Atlanta ahead of the July 30 deadline. After converting his first save in relatively stress-free fashion Saturday, Bednar now looks like the clear top pitcher to roster out of the Pittsburgh bullpen. Even before Rodriguez was dealt, Bednar had been one of the team's top setup arms, logging a 2.49 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 62:16 K:BB in 50.2 innings while collecting 10 holds. Bednar still likely can't be counted on to receive more than a handful of save chances the rest of the season, but that might be enough to make the 26-year-old worthy of rostering for fantasy managers desperate to make up ground in the category.