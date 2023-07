Bednar issued one walk in a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save against Arizona.

Bednar coughed up two unearned runs in a loss Saturday but immediately bounced back with a solid outing Sunday. He's converted 13 straight save chances since his lone blown save May 11. Bednar lowered his season ERA to 1.27 with a stellar 42:6 K:BB through 35.1 frames.