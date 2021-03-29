Bednar has officially won a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Bednar has options remaining, so he could have been sent to the minors so the Pirates could keep other options in the organization. He forced the team's hand with a dominant spring, however, striking out 18 batters and walking just one in 8.2 scoreless innings. That's the kind of performance that could push him into a high-leverage role this season given the Pirates' lack of proven bullpen options, though he hasn't looked anything close to a high-leverage option in his 17.1 major-league innings thus far in his career, struggling to a 6.75 ERA.