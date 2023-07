Bednar walked two and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Bednar loaded the bases with one out, but got Trey Cabbage to hit into a game-ending double play. This was the fourth time in his last nine appearances that Bednar's allowed multiple baserunners. The closer is up to 19 saves this season while maintaining an excellent 1.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB through 39 innings.