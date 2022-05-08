Bednar struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn the save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Bednar had to throw 17 pitches, but he ultimately managed to tally his fourth save of the season with little trouble. He's held opponents scoreless in 10 of his 11 appearances this season while racking up a very impressive 20:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings. While Chris Stratton has also recorded two saves this season, Bednar has served as the closer in each of Pittsburgh's last two chances and has exhibited the skills to succeed in the role.