Bednar allowed two earned runs on two hits (both solo homers) and no walks in one inning of Wednesday's 11-4 loss to Cincinnati. He struck out two batters.

In an effort to get him some work, Bednar entered Wednesday's game with his team already down, 9-0, in the eighth inning. He's only allowed 10 home runs in 219.2 minor-league innings, but has given up six in just 20.1 major-league frames -- something to keep an eye on.