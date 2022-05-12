Bednar did not allow a baserunner and struck out three across two innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Chris Stratton and Wil Crowe combined to get through the seventh inning, so Bednar entered in the eighth frame. Even with his extended appearance, Bednar needed only 21 pitches to retire six batters and record his fifth save. Bednar appeared to be in line to share the closer role with Stratton, though he has now recorded each of the Pirates' last four saves. His performance this season indicates he's capable of holding the role, as he has a 1.15 ERA and 24:3 K:BB across 15.2 innings.