Bednar allowed one hit but struck out three across a scoreless inning to earn a hold Friday against the Cubs.

Bednar entered the game in the eighth inning with a 4-2 lead. He surrendered a leadoff hit, but he struck out the next three batters he faced. Bednar has made consecutive appearances pitching in high-leverage situations, rather than in the ninth inning to collect a save. As the team's best reliever, that usage makes sense. However, it also means that Chris Stratton is likely to pick up saves on occasions when Bednar is used earlier in the game.