Pirates' David Freese: Absent from Sunday lineup
Freese is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Freese went 2-for-5 and drove in three of the Pirates' 11 runs during Saturday's victory, but he'll head to the bench ahead of Sunday's series finale against John Gant and the Cardinals. Sean Rodriguez takes over at third base, batting fifth.
