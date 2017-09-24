Play

Freese is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Freese went 2-for-5 and drove in three of the Pirates' 11 runs during Saturday's victory, but he'll head to the bench ahead of Sunday's series finale against John Gant and the Cardinals. Sean Rodriguez takes over at third base, batting fifth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast