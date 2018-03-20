Play

Freese is expected to occupy the short side of a platoon at third base this season with Colin Moran slated to receive the majority of the starts at the position, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While a platoon arrangement may be in the works initially, Freese could see his starting opportunities fade as the season wears on if the lefty-hitting Moran proves capable of handling southpaws. Though he received just five plate appearances versus lefties in the majors last season, Moran was adequate against them in 87 at-bats with Triple-A Fresno in the Astros organization, slashing .287/.323/.448. Freese is also an option to fill in at first base when Josh Bell requires a breather, but unless injuries ravage the Pirates' corner infield, it's looking unlikely that Freese will comes close to matching the 503 plate appearances he earned in 2017.

