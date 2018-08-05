Pirates' David Freese: Dealing with bruised forearm
Pirates skipper Clint Hurdle said Freese was held out of the lineup in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals due to a right forearm contusion, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The injury snapped a streak of five straight starts for Freese, who had taken over as the club's everyday first baseman in place of the injured Josh Bell (oblique). Freese's health situation doesn't seem nearly as serious as Bell's, but if the 35-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jose Osuna would be the primary beneficiary.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...