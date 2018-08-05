Pirates skipper Clint Hurdle said Freese was held out of the lineup in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals due to a right forearm contusion, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The injury snapped a streak of five straight starts for Freese, who had taken over as the club's everyday first baseman in place of the injured Josh Bell (oblique). Freese's health situation doesn't seem nearly as serious as Bell's, but if the 35-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jose Osuna would be the primary beneficiary.