Freese seems to be behind Colin Moran in the pecking order at third base to start the spring, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old was a serviceable infielder for the Pirates last season, batting .263 with 10 homers and 52 RBI. That said, Moran offers considerably more upside at the plate and is nine years younger. Freese's roster spot doesn't seem to be in jeopardy, as he offers the ability to back up both third and first base as well as a right-handed complement to Moran's left-handed bat. With this in mind, Freese very well may get sent into a strict platoon role unless he hits out of his mind during Grapefruit League play.