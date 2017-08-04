Freese went 3-for-4 with two RBI during Thursday's win over Cincinnati.

Freese entered the game with an impressive .462 on-base percentage through his past 13 games, but it hadn't translated into noteworthy fantasy production. For the year, the veteran sports a mediocre .266/.390/.376 slash line with seven home runs, 35 RBI and 32 runs , so it's probably best to continue to leave Freese to deep settings.