Pirates' David Freese: Gets another start vs. lefty
Freese will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Dodgers.
The Pirates are opposing a lefty pitcher for the fifth time in six games, with Freese earning a spot in the lineup on each of those occasions. Considering that the Pirates' top options at the corner-infield spots -- Josh Bell and Colin Moran -- are both left-handed hitters, Freese looks like a good bet to be a fixture in the starting nine at first or third base anytime a southpaw is on the mound. Freese isn't performing nearly as well in those matchups as his workload would suggest, however. He's managed a lowly .238/.306/.270 batting line across 72 plate appearances.
