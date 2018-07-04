Freese will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Dodgers.

The Pirates are opposing a lefty pitcher for the fifth time in six games, with Freese earning a spot in the lineup on each of those occasions. Considering that the Pirates' top options at the corner-infield spots -- Josh Bell and Colin Moran -- are both left-handed hitters, Freese looks like a good bet to be a fixture in the starting nine at first or third base anytime a southpaw is on the mound. Freese isn't performing nearly as well in those matchups as his workload would suggest, however. He's managed a lowly .238/.306/.270 batting line across 72 plate appearances.