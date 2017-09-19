Play

Freese is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Freese will take a seat on the bench after starting six straight games at the hot corner, slashing an unimpressive .227/.292/.272 with 11 strikeouts over that stretch. In his place, Max Moroff will draw the start at third base, batting eighth.

