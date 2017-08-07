Pirates' David Freese: Heating up since All-Star break
Freese will start at third base and bat fifth against the Tigers on Monday.
Since the All-Star break, he's slashing .343/.450/.478 in 80 plate appearances. The acquisition of Sean Rodriguez could take away some at-bats from Freese, but it could also help keep the 34-year-old more fresh and productive down the stretch. Freese hit just .227/.312/.289 after Aug. 20 last season. He's 4-for-8 with a double and a homer against Monday's starter Jordan Zimmermann.
