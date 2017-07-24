Freese went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 13-3 loss at Coors Field.

Freese's 449-foot bomb in the top of the sixth inning pulled his team within three runs, but the Rockies promptly proceeded to pull away with seven runs in the bottom of that frame. The third baseman hadn't homered since June 6, and still sports a career-low .372 slugging percentage.