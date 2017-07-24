Pirates' David Freese: Hits first home run since June 6
Freese went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 13-3 loss at Coors Field.
Freese's 449-foot bomb in the top of the sixth inning pulled his team within three runs, but the Rockies promptly proceeded to pull away with seven runs in the bottom of that frame. The third baseman hadn't homered since June 6, and still sports a career-low .372 slugging percentage.
More News
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...