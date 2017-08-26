Pirates' David Freese: Hits hard to come by
Freese, who went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Friday, has one hit in his last 22 at-bats.
The third baseman posted an .830 OPS in July but has finished with a .673 OPS or lower in every other month since April. Freese does boast an .843 OPS in 2017 against left-handed pitching, so he still carries some value on a matchup basis.
