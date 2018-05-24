Freese will start at first base and bat third Thursday against the Reds.

The Pirates are resting four regulars for the matinee affair Thursday, allowing Freese to not only enter the starting nine, but earn a prominent spot in the lineup. He could make a decent punt-play option for the Thursday DFS slate while opposing Luis Castillo, who has shown spotty command in 2018 following a promising rookie campaign.

