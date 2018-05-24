Pirates' David Freese: Hitting third Thursday
Freese will start at first base and bat third Thursday against the Reds.
The Pirates are resting four regulars for the matinee affair Thursday, allowing Freese to not only enter the starting nine, but earn a prominent spot in the lineup. He could make a decent punt-play option for the Thursday DFS slate while opposing Luis Castillo, who has shown spotty command in 2018 following a promising rookie campaign.
More News
-
Pirates' David Freese: Will play third against Nats•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Swats second homer Wednesday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Walks as pinch hitter Monday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Clear backup at third base•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Goes oppo for first spring homer•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Destined for platoon at 3B?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...