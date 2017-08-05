Freese went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and two runs Friday against the Padres.

Freese smashed his eighth homer of the year to pull the Pirates within one run in the sixth inning of a winning effort. Although he's hitting just .268 on the year, he hit .290 in July while starting August off on the right note.

