Pirates' David Freese: Leaves yard Friday
Freese went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and two runs Friday against the Padres.
Freese smashed his eighth homer of the year to pull the Pirates within one run in the sixth inning of a winning effort. Although he's hitting just .268 on the year, he hit .290 in July while starting August off on the right note.
More News
-
Pirates' David Freese: Drives in two runs against Reds•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Receives off day Wednesday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Hits first home run since June 6•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Takes seat Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...