Freese will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Indians.

Having the DH available in Cleveland has allowed Pirates manager Clint Hurdle to find room in the lineup for Freese in all three games. The veteran has rewarded the Pirates with a .278/.335/.420 batting line for the season, but he'll be forced to settle for short-side platoon duty at third base once the club resumes playing in National League parks.