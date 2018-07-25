Pirates' David Freese: Makes third straight start
Freese will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Indians.
Having the DH available in Cleveland has allowed Pirates manager Clint Hurdle to find room in the lineup for Freese in all three games. The veteran has rewarded the Pirates with a .278/.335/.420 batting line for the season, but he'll be forced to settle for short-side platoon duty at third base once the club resumes playing in National League parks.
More News
-
Pirates' David Freese: Gets another start vs. lefty•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Hitting third Thursday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Will play third against Nats•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Swats second homer Wednesday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Walks as pinch hitter Monday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Clear backup at third base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...