Play

Freese is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Freese retreats to the bench after starting the past three games in favor of Josh Harrison, while Adam Fraziers logs a start at the keystone. Since July 18, Freese is hitting .365/.459/.492 with two home runs and 11 RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast