Pirates' David Freese: Numbers falling off
Freese has started only five of the past 11 games, going 5-for-24 with no extra-base hits.
The infielder slashed .356/.392/.611 with five homers and 23 RBI in his previous 97 plate appearances. Despite his recent woes, Freese could be moved to a contender before the end of August. He's still hitting .288 with an .802 OPS, but it would't be surprising to see those numbers fall off before season's end. The 35-year-old batted .262 with a .734 OPS over five years prior to 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...