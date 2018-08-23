Freese has started only five of the past 11 games, going 5-for-24 with no extra-base hits.

The infielder slashed .356/.392/.611 with five homers and 23 RBI in his previous 97 plate appearances. Despite his recent woes, Freese could be moved to a contender before the end of August. He's still hitting .288 with an .802 OPS, but it would't be surprising to see those numbers fall off before season's end. The 35-year-old batted .262 with a .734 OPS over five years prior to 2018.