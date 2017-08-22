Play

Freese is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Freese has struck out in 13 straight games, slashing just .180/.263/.260 over that span, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Josh Harrison will slide over to third base, opening up a spot for Adam Frazier to start at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast