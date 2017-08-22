Pirates' David Freese: Out of lineup Tuesday
Freese is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Freese has struck out in 13 straight games, slashing just .180/.263/.260 over that span, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Josh Harrison will slide over to third base, opening up a spot for Adam Frazier to start at the keystone.
