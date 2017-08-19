Pirates' David Freese: Out of Saturday's lineup
Freese is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The power hasn't really been there for Freese of late, but he is still getting on base at an excellent clip. He is slashing .305/.393/.429 with three home runs in 105 at-bats since the All-Star break. Josh Harrison gets the start at third while Adam Frazier slots in at the keystone.
More News
-
Pirates' David Freese: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Heating up since All-Star break•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Leaves yard Friday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Drives in two runs against Reds•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Receives off day Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...