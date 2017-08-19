Play

Freese is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The power hasn't really been there for Freese of late, but he is still getting on base at an excellent clip. He is slashing .305/.393/.429 with three home runs in 105 at-bats since the All-Star break. Josh Harrison gets the start at third while Adam Frazier slots in at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast