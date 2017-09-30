Play

Freese is out of Saturday's lineup against the Nationals.

He is out of the lineup for the seventh time in 27 contests this month, and is hitting .292/.362/.389 with one home run in 72 at-bats over that stretch. Sean Rodriguez will start at third base and hit sixth.

